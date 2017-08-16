Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Claims News

Davies Group acquires Claims Management Services

Published 16 August 2017

Davies Group has acquired Claims Management Services (CMSL), a specialist casualty claims third party administrator.

Based in Leeds, CMSL is renowned for its major loss & professional indemnity capability and its strong reputation in the London Market.

The deal marks Davies’ second acquisition since US investor HGGC took a majority stake in January 2017.In March 2017 Davies added specialist regulatory & compliance services business Cynergie to the group.

Under the deal, CMSL will become a specialist part of Davies Casualty. CMSL Managing Director Martin Quick will continue to lead the business and will report to Lesley Johnson, Managing Director of Davies Casualty.

Dan Saulter, CEO of Davies Group said: “I am excited to welcome Martin and the team to Davies. The team at CMSL has a great reputation in the market and bring a wealth of knowledge and technical skills to our business. We look forward to working together to deliver new services to our clients”.

Martin Quick, Managing Director at CMSL said: “We’re delighted to be joining Davies Group and to be a part of its exciting growth plans. What’s more, it will offer our staff great opportunities for personal development and career progression.”



Source: Company Press Release

